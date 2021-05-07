Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:NAZ opened at $15.58 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
