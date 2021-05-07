NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $74.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

