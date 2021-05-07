NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NUVA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

