Numis Securities Increases Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 335

Reach (LON:RCH) had its target price increased by Numis Securities from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Reach alerts:

Shares of RCH stock traded up GBX 5.14 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 239.64 ($3.13). 2,231,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,370. Reach has a one year low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 247 ($3.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £747.84 million and a PE ratio of -28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.