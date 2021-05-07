Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Cap of $337.21 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $68.66 or 0.00119186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $337.21 million and $18.45 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00086498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.00788222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00101840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.48 or 0.09187523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00046599 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

