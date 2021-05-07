Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 666,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

