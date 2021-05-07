NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.97 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. 3,380,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

