NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Up 8.2% After Earnings Beat

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 6,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in NOW by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

