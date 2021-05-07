Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.64 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

