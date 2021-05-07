Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $171.74, but opened at $161.09. Novavax shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 88,950 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,499 shares of company stock worth $15,420,938. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

