Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,164. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07. Novanta has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

