Northland Securities Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $130.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

