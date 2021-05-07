North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEO opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

In related news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,804.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $206,035.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

