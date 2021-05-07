North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,797 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $8,521,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 29,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,442. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

