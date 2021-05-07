North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 112,798 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

