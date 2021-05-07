Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.70. 29,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53. The company has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.