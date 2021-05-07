Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 7,868 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,822,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,188.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

FITB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.00. 204,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

