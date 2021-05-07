Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 120 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 294.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock worth $24,895,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $328.67. 8,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $327.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.44 and its 200-day moving average is $288.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.