Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 1,380 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.83 and its 200-day moving average is $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

