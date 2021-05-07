NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

NOEJ stock opened at €44.62 ($52.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 52-week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.23.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

