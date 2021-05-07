Nord/LB Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €56.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.