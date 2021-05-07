Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Raised to $14.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.88 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

