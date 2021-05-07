Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nomura by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

