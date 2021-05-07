NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 345 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $1,397,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,312.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.17.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

