NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 33,894 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,894 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $228.66 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.