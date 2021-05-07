NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 312 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 111.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $275.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day moving average is $237.00. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

