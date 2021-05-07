Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $175.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

