Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,371 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,589,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average is $173.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

