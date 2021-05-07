Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Matson worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Matson by 137.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Matson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MATX opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,300,943.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

