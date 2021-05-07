Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 826.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

