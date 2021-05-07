Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

