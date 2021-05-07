Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of SWX opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

