Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $8,171,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

CZR stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.