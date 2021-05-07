NFTX Trading Up 55% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $215.66 or 0.00372941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $101.02 million and $3.64 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 55% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00087363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00802394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.98 or 0.08975058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

