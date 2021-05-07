NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.540 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 268,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.