NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 6,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,069. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Several research analysts have commented on NXTC shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

