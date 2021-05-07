NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 8,238 ($107.63) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,989.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,352.81. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

