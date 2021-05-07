Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

