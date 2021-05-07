NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.63

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 125616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729,853 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.