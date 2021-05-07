Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Argus

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NEM opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

