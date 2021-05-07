Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.
NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 1,318,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,471. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
