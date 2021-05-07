Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 1,318,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,471. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.