Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 57,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.