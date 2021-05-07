New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,035 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,227,000 after buying an additional 170,514 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $374,652. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

