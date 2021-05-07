New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

