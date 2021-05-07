New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $49.70 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

