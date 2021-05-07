New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.37 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.