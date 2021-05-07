New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

