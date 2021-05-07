New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Oxford Industries worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE OXM opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.