New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in LGI Homes by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGIH stock opened at $175.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $179.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.