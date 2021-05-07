New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

